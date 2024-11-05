Ethereum Price Tops $2,442.17 on Exchanges (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. In the last week, Ethereum has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum has a market cap of $294.08 billion and approximately $18.73 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum coin can now be bought for about $2,442.17 or 0.03494288 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.15 or 0.00034558 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00005471 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00010219 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00010569 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00005967 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,416,991 coins. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly.

