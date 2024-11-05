Eventbrite (EB) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect Eventbrite to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Eventbrite has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $84.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts expect Eventbrite to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Eventbrite Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of EB stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.39. The company had a trading volume of 327,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.78 million, a PE ratio of -21.87 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.95 and its 200 day moving average is $4.13. Eventbrite has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $9.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EB shares. Truist Financial downgraded Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Eventbrite from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Eventbrite from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Eventbrite from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.58.

Insider Activity

In other Eventbrite news, CFO Charles Baker sold 20,000 shares of Eventbrite stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 628,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,903,300.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Eventbrite news, CFO Charles Baker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 628,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,903,300.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Vivek Sagi sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.44, for a total transaction of $258,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 495,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,704,396.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.46% of the company’s stock.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc operates a two-sided marketplace that provides self-service ticketing and marketing tools for event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

Featured Stories

