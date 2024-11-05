Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG) EVP Sells 269 Shares

Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) EVP Mike Karmilowicz sold 269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.48, for a total value of $93,741.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,726 shares in the company, valued at $4,434,756.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Everest Group Price Performance

Shares of EG traded up $2.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $350.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,137. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $343.76 and a 1-year high of $417.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $385.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $380.80.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EG shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Everest Group from $527.00 to $517.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Everest Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $450.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Everest Group from $440.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Everest Group from $496.00 to $485.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in Everest Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Everest Group by 156.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Everest Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Everest Group in the first quarter valued at $10,861,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Everest Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everest Group Company Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

