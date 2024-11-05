eXp World (EXPI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

eXp World Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of EXPI opened at $13.50 on Tuesday. eXp World has a 12 month low of $8.91 and a 12 month high of $17.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.18 and its 200-day moving average is $12.29.

Get eXp World alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total transaction of $515,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,589,780 shares in the company, valued at $522,796,366.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Randall D. Miles sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $453,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 547,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,275,218.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total value of $515,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,589,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,796,366.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 556,463 shares of company stock worth $7,344,570 over the last three months. Insiders own 28.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on EXPI. BTIG Research raised eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of eXp World from $11.75 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

View Our Latest Report on eXp World

eXp World Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.