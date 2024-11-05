Falcon Wealth Planning Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Falcon Wealth Planning raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 190.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000.

VEU traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,138,027. The firm has a market cap of $40.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $51.51 and a 52-week high of $63.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.03.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

