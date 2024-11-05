Falcon Wealth Planning Has $261,000 Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Falcon Wealth Planning reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 83,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,660,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 389.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of QUAL traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $176.89. The company had a trading volume of 820,471 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $178.18 and a 200-day moving average of $171.69. The firm has a market cap of $46.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

