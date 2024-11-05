Falcon Wealth Planning Purchases 3,426 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Falcon Wealth Planning raised its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,426 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 3.9% of Falcon Wealth Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $33,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Mechanics Financial Corp purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 736.4% during the 2nd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $4.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $490.64. The company had a trading volume of 4,467,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,405,621. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $366.91 and a 52-week high of $503.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $482.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $469.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.677 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

