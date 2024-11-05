Falcon Wealth Planning Sells 645,566 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Falcon Wealth Planning cut its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 426,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 645,566 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF makes up about 2.5% of Falcon Wealth Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $21,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 32.4% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $57,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BNDX traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,420,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,422,830. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.35. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.06 and a 12-month high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.098 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.