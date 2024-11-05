Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . 37,282 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 458% from the previous session’s volume of 6,687 shares.The stock last traded at $9.00 and had previously closed at $9.29.

Falcon’s Beyond Global Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.13.

Falcon's Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter.

Falcon’s Beyond Global Company Profile

Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc operates as an entertainment company in the United States, Saudi Arabia, Caribbean, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company creates master plans; designs attractions and experiential entertainment; and produces content, interactives, and software, as well as engages in media and audio production, project management, experiential technologies, and attraction hardware development, procurement, and sales.

