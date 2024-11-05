Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The credit services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.04), Zacks reports. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 20.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.13 earnings per share.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock opened at $182.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 52-week low of $155.11 and a 52-week high of $217.60.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Mullery sold 2,472 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.28, for a total value of $450,596.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,045 shares in the company, valued at $4,018,362.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Stephen P. Mullery sold 2,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.28, for a total transaction of $450,596.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,045 shares in the company, valued at $4,018,362.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Sara Louise Faivre-Davis sold 685 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.55, for a total value of $126,416.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,173.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,967 shares of company stock valued at $729,487 in the last quarter. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company’s Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

