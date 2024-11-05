Ferroglobe (GSM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Ferroglobe had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $451.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ferroglobe to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GSM stock opened at $4.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ferroglobe has a 12-month low of $4.07 and a 12-month high of $6.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.37 and a 200-day moving average of $5.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $787.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.88.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Ferroglobe PLC produces and sells silicon metal, and silicon and manganese-based ferroalloys in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics; and silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers.

