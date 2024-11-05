Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.46 Per Share

Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Monday, October 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.4592 per share on Friday, December 13th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This is a positive change from Ferrovial’s previous — dividend of $0.33.

Ferrovial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FER opened at $39.12 on Tuesday. Ferrovial has a 12 month low of $32.82 and a 12 month high of $48.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.64.

Ferrovial Company Profile

Ferrovial SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of transport infrastructure and urban services internationally. It operates through four segments: Construction, Toll Roads, Airports, and Energy Infrastructures and Mobility. The company designs and executes various public and private works, including the construction of public infrastructure; and develops, finances, and operates toll roads.

