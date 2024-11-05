Fidelity National Financial (FNF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.03). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Fidelity National Financial to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FNF remained flat at $58.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 57,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,202,794. The stock has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.37. Fidelity National Financial has a 52-week low of $41.31 and a 52-week high of $62.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

In other news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.85, for a total transaction of $103,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,206 shares in the company, valued at $803,585.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FNF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.40.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

