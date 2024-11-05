Fiduciary Family Office LLC Buys 7,251 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Fiduciary Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 42.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,164 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,251 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises 0.6% of Fiduciary Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Fiduciary Family Office LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 201.0% in the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 2,092 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Walmart by 36.4% during the first quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 9,728 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Walmart by 189.6% during the 1st quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 6,560 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 243.0% during the first quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,144 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 5,770 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Walmart by 221.5% in the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 106,363 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,400,000 after acquiring an additional 73,279 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.96, for a total transaction of $1,088,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,040 shares in the company, valued at $49,198,598.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.96, for a total value of $1,088,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,198,598.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.64, for a total value of $2,348,559.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,873,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,322,993.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,334,337 shares of company stock worth $958,577,287. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of WMT traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.57. 2,327,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,754,512. The company has a market cap of $671.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.85 and a 12-month high of $83.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.41.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Walmart from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Walmart to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.89.

View Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.