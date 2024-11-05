Fiduciary Family Office LLC Buys New Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Fiduciary Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.3% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 38,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,023,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 27,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,631,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 62.3% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 20.9% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 6.2% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 50,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In related news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total value of $1,626,480.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,238.94. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,764 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.49, for a total value of $1,626,480.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,238.94. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total value of $251,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 158,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,233,101.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,548 shares of company stock worth $5,341,235 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $203.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,080,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,459,675. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.33. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $143.08 and a one year high of $214.66. The stock has a market cap of $185.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 29.05% and a net margin of 31.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 101.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $198.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.95.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

