Fiduciary Family Office LLC Raises Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Fiduciary Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,581 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Fiduciary Family Office LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSCO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,330,621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $871,691,000 after buying an additional 368,859 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 2,921.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 357,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $96,451,000 after buying an additional 345,402 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 11,952.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 241,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,121,000 after acquiring an additional 239,176 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 29,058.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 233,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,865,000 after acquiring an additional 232,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,070,000. 98.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $300.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total transaction of $141,669.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,349.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total transaction of $141,669.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,349.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total transaction of $6,957,000.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,682.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of TSCO traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $271.28. The stock had a trading volume of 168,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $282.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.26. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $193.60 and a fifty-two week high of $307.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.82.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.80%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Further Reading

