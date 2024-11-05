Fiduciary Family Office LLC Takes $713,000 Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Fiduciary Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 361.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 471.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stephens cut Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.53.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 6.4 %

NYSE EMR traded up $7.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $116.87. 2,691,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,684,851. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $83.10 and a 52-week high of $119.61. The firm has a market cap of $66.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.07, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.30.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 70.47%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

