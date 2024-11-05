Financial Partners Group Inc Decreases Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Financial Partners Group Inc decreased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 105,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $18,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $878,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 165.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 29,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Performance

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $175.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,642. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $172.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.23. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12-month low of $126.79 and a 12-month high of $181.99. The company has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41.

About Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

