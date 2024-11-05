Financial Partners Group Inc Grows Stock Position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Financial Partners Group Inc raised its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,285 shares during the quarter. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF accounts for 1.7% of Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF were worth $11,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $184,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000.

FMHI traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.75. 1,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,481. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 12-month low of $44.75 and a 12-month high of $49.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.11 and a 200 day moving average of $48.63.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.163 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 22nd.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

