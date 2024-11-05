Financial Partners Group Inc Lowers Stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Financial Partners Group Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,029 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF makes up about 3.3% of Financial Partners Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $22,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQM. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,712,000 after purchasing an additional 8,709 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $346,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 147.4% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Embree Financial Group increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period.

QQQM stock traded up $2.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $202.09. 394,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,822,515. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.24. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $150.95 and a 1 year high of $207.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

