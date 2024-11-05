Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:XLF)

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 249,798 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 43% compared to the typical daily volume of 174,916 call options.

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XLF traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $46.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,545,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,323,367. Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund has a 52-week low of $33.46 and a 52-week high of $47.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLF. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the first quarter valued at $798,000. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Asset Advisors LLC now owns 16,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 14.7% during the first quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 7,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 1st quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

The Fund seeks to provide investors with a low-cost passive approach for investing in a portfolio of equity securities of firms as represented by the Financial Select Sector Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.