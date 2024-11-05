First Citizens Asset Management Inc. Has $2.61 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

First Citizens Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of First Citizens Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. First Citizens Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 13,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 5,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 15,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:SCZ traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.96. The company had a trading volume of 157,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,542. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.94. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $55.11 and a 52-week high of $68.32. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

