First Citizens Asset Management Inc. Has $256,000 Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

First Citizens Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 84,438,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,083,769,000 after acquiring an additional 8,691,058 shares in the last quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $472,909,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,326,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,029,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253,040 shares during the period. Axiom Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 27,905,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,731,000 after buying an additional 4,794,485 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,807,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,154,000 after buying an additional 2,660,678 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $72.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,233,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,526,344. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.11. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $69.36 and a one year high of $75.67.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile
The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
