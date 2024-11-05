First Citizens Asset Management Inc. Has $526,000 Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG)

First Citizens Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF makes up 0.2% of First Citizens Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. First Citizens Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $55,000. Centennial Bank AR acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $116,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $207,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VTWG traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $208.37. The stock had a trading volume of 5,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,322. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $204.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $152.53 and a fifty-two week high of $213.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.227 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

