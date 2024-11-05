First Citizens Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

First Citizens Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,238 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 6.1% of First Citizens Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. First Citizens Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $17,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $243,000. STAR Financial Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 19,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 11,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,952 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 29.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,046,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,195,000 after buying an additional 919,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period.

IWS stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.62. 41,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,047. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.71 and its 200 day moving average is $125.59. The stock has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $101.41 and a 52-week high of $134.41.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

