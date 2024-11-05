First Citizens Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

First Citizens Asset Management Inc. cut its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 526,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,699 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF comprises approximately 15.2% of First Citizens Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. First Citizens Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF were worth $42,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWX. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $63,000.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWX traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.84. 11,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,668. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $64.26 and a twelve month high of $83.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.63.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.