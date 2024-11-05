First Digital USD (FDUSD) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $5.93 Billion

First Digital USD (FDUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. First Digital USD has a total market cap of $2.44 billion and approximately $5.93 billion worth of First Digital USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One First Digital USD token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001479 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, First Digital USD has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get First Digital USD alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67,830.32 or 1.00440858 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,719.59 or 1.00276894 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

First Digital USD Profile

First Digital USD launched on May 29th, 2023. First Digital USD’s total supply is 2,439,214,867 tokens. First Digital USD’s official Twitter account is @fdlabshq. First Digital USD’s official website is firstdigitallabs.com.

First Digital USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “First Digital USD (FDUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. First Digital USD has a current supply of 2,447,844,889.7. The last known price of First Digital USD is 0.99854018 USD and is down -0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 391 active market(s) with $4,386,833,697.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://firstdigitallabs.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as First Digital USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire First Digital USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase First Digital USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for First Digital USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for First Digital USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.