First Northwest Bancorp, a Washington-based company, has disclosed key information through an Investor Presentation made available on November 4, 2024. This communication falls under Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure as per Form 8-K, a current report filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The presentation provided as Exhibit 99.1 in the Form 8-K will be utilized by representatives of First Northwest Bancorp during engagements with investors, analysts, and other relevant parties. It should be noted that the content of this presentation, either in full or in part and subject to adjustments, may be presented starting November 4, 2024. The company has stated that there is no obligation for them to rectify or revise these materials in the future.

As part of the filing, First Northwest Bancorp furnished the following exhibits:– Exhibit 99.1: Investor Presentation dated November 4, 2024– Exhibit 104: Cover Page Interactive Data File contained within the Inline XBRL document

First Northwest Bancorp, trading under the symbol FNWB on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC, is complying with the necessary obligations listed in the Form 8-K filing. Additionally, the company has stated that the information shared under this regulatory section should not be construed as “filed” under Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The filing has been signed by Matthew P. Deines, the President and Chief Executive Officer of First Northwest Bancorp, in accordance with the mandates of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

This release serves as a summary of the recent event as reported by First Northwest Bancorp in their Form 8-K submission to the SEC on November 4, 2024.

About First Northwest Bancorp

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

