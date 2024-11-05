Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Trading Down 4.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) traded down 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $90.48 and last traded at $90.89. 580,735 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 1,421,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Five Below from $165.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Five Below from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Five Below from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.60.

Get Five Below alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on FIVE

Five Below Trading Down 1.7 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.20.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The business had revenue of $830.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.95 million. Five Below had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 18.16%. On average, analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Five Below

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Five Below by 30.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,462,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Five Below by 1,842.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,086,000 after buying an additional 21,368 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Five Below during the first quarter worth $2,656,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Five Below by 1.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,799,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $689,165,000 after buying an additional 38,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Five Below by 19.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter.

About Five Below

(Get Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.