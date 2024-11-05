Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Shares Sold by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP decreased its position in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,533 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Flex were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flex in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Flex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of Flex by 623.6% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 8,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $284,110.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 240,018 shares in the company, valued at $8,494,237.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.95, for a total transaction of $329,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 158,094 shares in the company, valued at $5,209,197.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 8,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $284,110.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 240,018 shares in the company, valued at $8,494,237.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,028 shares of company stock worth $933,511 in the last ninety days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $35.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.86 and a 200-day moving average of $31.28. The firm has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.08. Flex Ltd. has a twelve month low of $21.84 and a twelve month high of $36.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

FLEX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Flex from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Flex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Flex from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Flex in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.83.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

