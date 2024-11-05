Fort L.P. Has $281,000 Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Fort L.P. reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patron Partners LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 37,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.9% in the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 79.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 859,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,914,000 after acquiring an additional 380,399 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 64.6% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 967,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,392,000 after acquiring an additional 379,747 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 135,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:XOM opened at $118.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.33. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $90.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XOM. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.95.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

