Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Receives $74.07 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirty-one brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twenty have assigned a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.68.

Several research firms have recently commented on FTNT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Fortinet from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fortinet from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Fortinet from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $78.84 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.65, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.00. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $47.66 and a fifty-two week high of $83.77.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,160.10% and a net margin of 23.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fortinet will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.06, for a total value of $1,731,010.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,842,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,434,657.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 70,538 shares of company stock worth $5,403,559 over the last 90 days. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 0.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,772 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Fortinet by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,504 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Fortinet by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 409 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its position in Fortinet by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 8,260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Werlinich Asset Management LLC increased its position in Fortinet by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Werlinich Asset Management LLC now owns 10,650 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

