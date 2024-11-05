Forum Financial Management LP Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Forum Financial Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,152 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 6.5% in the first quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 3,504 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 31.6% in the first quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 12.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,206 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.9% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,362 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Ann C. Chaplin sold 1,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $313,779.06. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 12,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,981,875.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 3,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.15, for a total transaction of $539,156.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,231 shares in the company, valued at $5,355,180.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Ann C. Chaplin sold 1,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $313,779.06. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,981,875.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,146 shares of company stock worth $2,709,186 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $165.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.14. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $118.38 and a twelve month high of $230.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. HSBC cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.92.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

