Forum Financial Management LP Has $508,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 24.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000.

Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $46.73 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.83 and a 12-month high of $49.57. The firm has a market cap of $84.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.69.

Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

