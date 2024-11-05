Forum Financial Management LP Purchases 293 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWM. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

IWM stock opened at $220.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.90. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $166.79 and a 1 year high of $228.63.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

