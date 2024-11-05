Forum Financial Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,268 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 500.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the second quarter worth $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the second quarter worth $33,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the second quarter valued at $35,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $302.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Arista Networks from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $373.88.

Arista Networks Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE ANET opened at $394.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $377.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $340.79. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.19 and a 52 week high of $422.73. The company has a market capitalization of $124.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 1,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.55, for a total value of $556,483.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 186,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,226,030. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 1,592 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.55, for a total transaction of $556,483.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 186,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,226,030. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 17,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.29, for a total value of $6,289,356.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,264,201.49. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,306 shares of company stock valued at $20,029,349 over the last quarter. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Arista Networks

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.