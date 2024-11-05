Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Holdings Lowered by Yacktman Asset Management LP

Yacktman Asset Management LP decreased its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,575,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,756 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings in FOX were worth $109,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of FOX by 70.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 74,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after buying an additional 30,866 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in FOX by 66.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 5,331 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FOX by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the 1st quarter worth $329,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in FOX by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 33,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

FOXA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of FOX from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Cfra reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on FOX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FOX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on FOX from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FOX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.46.

FOX stock opened at $43.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.39 and a 200-day moving average of $37.34. The company has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Fox Co. has a one year low of $28.28 and a one year high of $45.82.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.33. FOX had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FOX news, COO John Nallen sold 52,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total value of $2,059,971.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,717,559.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch purchased 119,705 shares of FOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.06 per share, for a total transaction of $4,675,677.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,076,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,044,457.42. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO John Nallen sold 52,874 shares of FOX stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total value of $2,059,971.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 249,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,717,559.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

