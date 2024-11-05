Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The closed-end fund reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Franklin Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Franklin Resources Price Performance
Shares of NYSE BEN traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.62. 1,131,295 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,033,543. Franklin Resources has a twelve month low of $18.94 and a twelve month high of $30.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.38.
Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.07%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Franklin Resources
Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Resources
In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc sold 7,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $336,142.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,891,341.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Franklin Resources news, major shareholder Charles B. Johnson purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,908,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 89,308,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,704,000,303.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc sold 7,657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $336,142.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,891,341.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 231,600 shares of company stock worth $4,537,637 and sold 24,024 shares worth $1,051,375. Corporate insiders own 24.13% of the company’s stock.
About Franklin Resources
Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Franklin Resources
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Insider Buying Signals Upside for These 3 Stocks
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- These 2 Big Players Are Set to Compete With Elon Musk’s Starlink
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- NXP Semiconductors Nears Rock Bottom: A Buy Signal Is Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.