FreightCar America (RAIL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 12th. Analysts expect FreightCar America to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. FreightCar America has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The transportation company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. FreightCar America had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The firm had revenue of $147.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect FreightCar America to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ RAIL traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $12.53. The stock had a trading volume of 88,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,746. FreightCar America has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $15.06. The stock has a market cap of $236.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.46 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.26.

In related news, Director Nigris Felan Jose De acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.19 per share, for a total transaction of $40,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 73,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,367.93. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other FreightCar America news, Director Nigris Felan Jose De bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.19 per share, with a total value of $40,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 73,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,367.93. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director William D. Gehl sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $108,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 147,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,598,594.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of FreightCar America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th.

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products in the United States and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of railcars, including open top hoppers, mill gondola cars, intermodal and non-intermodal flat cars, coal cars; bulk commodity cars covered hopper cars, coil steel cars, boxcars, woodchip hoppers, aluminum vehicle carriers, and articulated bulk container railcars.

