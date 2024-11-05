Freshworks (FRSH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Freshworks to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Freshworks Price Performance

Freshworks stock opened at $12.23 on Tuesday. Freshworks has a one year low of $10.81 and a one year high of $24.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -34.94 and a beta of 0.72.

Get Freshworks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,442 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $93,199.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,497 shares in the company, valued at $259,406.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,303 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $70,719.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 223,106 shares in the company, valued at $2,503,249.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,442 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $93,199.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,406.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,023 shares of company stock worth $427,304 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FRSH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Freshworks from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Freshworks in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Freshworks from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Freshworks from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.54.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FRSH

Freshworks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.