Freshworks (FRSH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Freshworks to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Freshworks stock opened at $12.23 on Tuesday. Freshworks has a one year low of $10.81 and a one year high of $24.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -34.94 and a beta of 0.72.
In other news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,442 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $93,199.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,497 shares in the company, valued at $259,406.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,303 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total transaction of $70,719.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 223,106 shares in the company, valued at $2,503,249.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,442 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $93,199.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,406.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,023 shares of company stock worth $427,304 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.15% of the company’s stock.
Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.
