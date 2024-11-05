FSM Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 178 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,597 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in International Business Machines by 3.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 66,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $206.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $190.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $145.28 and a 52 week high of $237.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.53.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.08 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 40.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $217.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.12.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IBM

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.