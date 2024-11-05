FSM Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 44 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morton Capital Management LLC CA boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $585.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $73.78 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $425.99 and a fifty-two week high of $612.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $580.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $562.51.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

