GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Shares Sold by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 253,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219,081 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $23,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 2,475.0% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at GE HealthCare Technologies

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Thomas J. Westrick sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $222,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,377.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ GEHC opened at $86.99 on Tuesday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.39 and a 1 year high of $94.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.42. The company has a market cap of $39.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 3.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $84.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.36.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

See Also

