GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Shares Up 4.7% – Still a Buy?

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $309.33 and last traded at $309.30. Approximately 687,681 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 3,522,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $295.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on GE Vernova from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $354.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on GE Vernova from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of GE Vernova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $245.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.40.

GE Vernova Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $248.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in GE Vernova by 28.0% in the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of GE Vernova by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in GE Vernova by 1.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in GE Vernova by 30.3% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter.

GE Vernova Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Featured Articles

