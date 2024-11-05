Gearbox Protocol (GEAR) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $475,713.40

Gearbox Protocol (GEAR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 5th. Gearbox Protocol has a total market capitalization of $35.36 million and $475,713.40 worth of Gearbox Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gearbox Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Gearbox Protocol has traded down 23% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,681.53 or 0.99928806 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68,602.09 or 0.99813236 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Gearbox Protocol

Gearbox Protocol’s genesis date was December 21st, 2021. Gearbox Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Gearbox Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gearboxprotocol. The official website for Gearbox Protocol is gearbox.fi. Gearbox Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/gearbox-protocol.

Buying and Selling Gearbox Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Gearbox Protocol (GEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Gearbox Protocol has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Gearbox Protocol is 0.00355536 USD and is down -12.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $504,464.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gearbox.fi/.”

