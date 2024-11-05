Geneva Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Geneva Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,000.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 157.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $302,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the first quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 86.0% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Spotify Technology Stock Performance
NYSE SPOT opened at $377.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $75.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.18 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $362.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $329.85. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52-week low of $164.83 and a 52-week high of $397.20.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Spotify Technology Company Profile
Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.
