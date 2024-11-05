Geneva Partners LLC Makes New Investment in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Geneva Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 19,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morton Capital Management LLC CA grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 88,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 21.3% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 6,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GDX opened at $39.90 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.14. The firm has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $25.67 and a 52 week high of $44.22.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

