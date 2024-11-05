This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Genprex’s 8K filing here.
Genprex Company Profile
Genprex, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing gene-based therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is REQORSA (GPX-001), which is in preclinical trials to treat non-small cell lung cancer and small cell lung cancer; and GPX-002, which is in preclinical trials to treat type 1 and type 2 diabetes.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Genprex
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Insider Buying Signals Upside for These 3 Stocks
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- These 2 Big Players Are Set to Compete With Elon Musk’s Starlink
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- NXP Semiconductors Nears Rock Bottom: A Buy Signal Is Expected