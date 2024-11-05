Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on GIL. TD Securities lifted their target price on Gildan Activewear from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on Gildan Activewear from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Gildan Activewear from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Gildan Activewear from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Gildan Activewear from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.85.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on GIL

Gildan Activewear Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE GIL opened at $49.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Gildan Activewear has a 52 week low of $30.68 and a 52 week high of $50.12. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.44.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The textile maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The company had revenue of $891.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $882.85 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Gildan Activewear Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a $0.152 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is 32.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in Gildan Activewear by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 10,252,785 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $388,786,000 after buying an additional 271,273 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Gildan Activewear by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,907,144 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,197,000 after buying an additional 42,094 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Gildan Activewear by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,568,733 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $97,290,000 after buying an additional 324,304 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in Gildan Activewear by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,863,618 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $70,696,000 after buying an additional 407,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP grew its stake in Gildan Activewear by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 1,791,705 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,521,000 after buying an additional 216,705 shares during the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gildan Activewear

(Get Free Report)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.