Gladstone Investment (GAIN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 78.48%. The business had revenue of $22.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect Gladstone Investment to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Gladstone Investment stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,569. The company has a market capitalization of $491.65 million, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.55 and a 200 day moving average of $13.77. Gladstone Investment has a 12 month low of $12.46 and a 12 month high of $14.96.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GAIN. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Gladstone Investment from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

